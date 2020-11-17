Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Independent inquiry into claims Dunedin bishop failed to act on abuse claims spanning 30 years

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Independent inquiry into claims Dunedin bishop failed to act on abuse claims spanning 30 yearsAn independent investigation is under way into the handling of sexual abuse complaints by a former Roman Catholic bishop of Dunedin.The Catholic Church has appointed an independent investigator to look at whether Bishop John Kavanagh...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like