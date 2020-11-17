Independent inquiry into claims Dunedin bishop failed to act on abuse claims spanning 30 years Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

An independent investigation is under way into the handling of sexual abuse complaints by a former Roman Catholic bishop of Dunedin.The Catholic Church has appointed an independent investigator to look at whether Bishop John Kavanagh... An independent investigation is under way into the handling of sexual abuse complaints by a former Roman Catholic bishop of Dunedin.The Catholic Church has appointed an independent investigator to look at whether Bishop John Kavanagh... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

