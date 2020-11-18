The Government enlists social media influencers to woo young people into trades
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () The number of female apprentices in New Zealand has almost doubled within the space of a year as the Government looks to continue its push to get more young people into trades. To do this, the Government has enlisted the help of...
A day after Jharkhand government issued an order to not permit Chhath Puja in water bodies amid COVID-19, on November 17 issued new guidelines. As per new guidelines, people now can celebrate Chhath Puja at river banks and ponds while following all COVID19 protocols, informed state Chief Minister...
A Kashmir-based podcast offers a platform to youngsters to connect with the locals of the Valley. The podcast 'Mashq Talks' empowers young talent to harness creativity. The 'Mashq Talks' podcast series..