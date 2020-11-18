Bookshops cull Pete Evans cookery books over neo-Nazi symbol
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Paper Plus has joined a growing list of bookshops that have removed Pete Evans cookery books after the Australian chef posted a symbol used by neo-Nazis on his Facebook page.Paper Plus chief merchandise and marketing officer Jane...
Paper Plus has joined a growing list of bookshops that have removed Pete Evans cookery books after the Australian chef posted a symbol used by neo-Nazis on his Facebook page.Paper Plus chief merchandise and marketing officer Jane...
|
|
You Might Like