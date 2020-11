Suga says Japan on maximum alert after surge in coronavirus cases

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus In Indiana: Lake, Porter, Newton Counties Elevated To Red Alert Status For COVID Spread



Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana have been elevated to red status due to soaring numbers of COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:35 Published 7 hours ago COVID-19 cases surge across country, prompting updated restrictions



With coronavirus cases surging across the U.S., many states are imposing updated restrictions to stop the virus spread. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:05 Published 10 hours ago COVID-19: Markets remain crowded in Delhi despite surging cases



Despite surge in COVID-19 cases in 'third wave' in national capital, people continue to flock to markets. Guidelines are being hardly followed at the markets. Social distancing is almost impossible in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57 Published 14 hours ago