Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tokyo's new coronavirus cases top 500 for 1st time as Japan on maximum alert

Japan Today Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Tokyo's new coronavirus cases on Thursday topped 500 for the first time since the pandemic began, with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga saying Japan is on "maximum alert" and…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster

Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster 01:31

 A new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID Hospitalizations Hit 6-Month High In New Jersey [Video]

COVID Hospitalizations Hit 6-Month High In New Jersey

COVID cases are surging in New Jersey with hospitalizations hitting a six-month high. Cars lined up Wednesday night in Essex County, where drive-thru testing is now offered six days a week in an effort..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published
Kansas governor announces new mask mandate [Video]

Kansas governor announces new mask mandate

Gov. Laura Kelly announced a new executive order that creates a statewide mask mandate designed to control the spread of the coronavirus in Kansas, as the state again reported another record seven-day..

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 09:47Published
New Jersey Cities Considering Shutdown Plan As COVID Cases Grow [Video]

New Jersey Cities Considering Shutdown Plan As COVID Cases Grow

In New Jersey, some school systems are going remote and one city is thinking about issuing a stay-at-home order; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Suga says Japan on maximum alert after surge in coronavirus cases

 Japan is on "maximum alert" after reporting a record number of new coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday. A day after new daily...
Japan Today

More than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases reported in Japan for 1st time

 Japan reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the first time since the outbreak of the virus, with Tokyo also confirming a daily record...
Japan Today