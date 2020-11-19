Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: US actor Blake Lively praises Kiwi's 'heroic' acts during pandemic

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: US actor Blake Lively praises Kiwi's 'heroic' acts during pandemicAn A-list Hollywood celebrity has praised a Kiwi businessman for his "heroic" actions during the Covid-19 pandemic. American actor Blake Lively, the star of the hit show Gossip Girl, called her Kiwi friend Nick Mowbray for help...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: New Delhi pollution leading to more COVID-19-related deaths

New Delhi pollution leading to more COVID-19-related deaths 02:35

 Millions of residents in India's capital have not had a day of clean air in more than two months and the region is also recording its highest number of COVID-19 infections since the onset of the pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate [Video]

U.S. Hits Highest COVID Infection Rate

US coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations set new records almost daily. According to Business Insider experts are nervously eyeing Americans' behavior during Thanksgiving. Public health..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published
'PM sought 21 days on Covid': CM Baghel says Centre didn't help much #HTLS2020 [Video]

'PM sought 21 days on Covid': CM Baghel says Centre didn't help much #HTLS2020

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, spoke on the Covid-19 pandemic and Central government's role in the battle. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:05Published
DU aerosol scientist provides tips for Thanksgiving [Video]

DU aerosol scientist provides tips for Thanksgiving

A DU aerosol scientist provides some tips for families still meeting for Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:16Published