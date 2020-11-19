Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Weather: Another marine heatwave forecast for around NZ

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Weather: Another marine heatwave forecast for around NZAnother marine heatwave is forming around parts of New Zealand after sea surface temperatures warmed considerably last month, Niwa forecasters say.Meteorologist Ben Noll said the warmest region was the north of the North Island,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like