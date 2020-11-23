Sandringham aggravated robbery: Person wielding weapon steals cigarettes
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A person has stolen cigarettes from the Edendale Superette in Sandringham, Auckland this morning. DID YOU SEE THE ROBBERY? DO YOU KNOW MORE? GET IN TOUCH HERE Police are making inquiries into the aggravated robbery after being...
A person has stolen cigarettes from the Edendale Superette in Sandringham, Auckland this morning. DID YOU SEE THE ROBBERY? DO YOU KNOW MORE? GET IN TOUCH HERE Police are making inquiries into the aggravated robbery after being...
|
|
You Might Like