St John ambulance staff strike called off after agreement reached

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
St John ambulance staff strike called off after agreement reachedBy RNZ A planned strike by some St John paramedics and ambulance workers has been called off.Hundreds of St John staff who are First Union members had been preparing to walk off the job for 24 hours tomorrow over failed pay...
