Dramatic rescue after nighttime cliff top walk in Porirua

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Dramatic rescue after nighttime cliff top walk in PoriruaTwo people have been rescued after a nighttime cliff top walk went wrong in Porirua.The dramatic events unfolded after a number of people decided to climb a cliff off Whitireia Park Walkway in Titahi Bay last night, a police spokesperson...
