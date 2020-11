You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thai protesters hold fashion show, dance and twerk against the monarchy



Thai protesters held a fashion show mocking the country's royal family during a rally in Bangkok on Thursday night (October 29). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:46 Published on October 29, 2020 The Thai street cooks who get to protests first



Thai street food sellers have earned the nickname "CIA" for the intelligence that helps them reach protests not only before police, but before many protesters too. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on October 22, 2020 Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning



Protesters demand the removal of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha who first took power in a 2014 coup. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:02 Published on October 18, 2020