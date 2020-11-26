Global  
 

Local Focus: Age Concern volunteers rewarded by local travel operator

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Local Focus: Age Concern volunteers rewarded by local travel operatorAge Concern volunteers do a great job in the community, and a Tauranga travel club for seniors is acknowledging them by donating fuel vouchers so volunteers can continue supporting the elderly at home. "Seniors have some challenges,"...
