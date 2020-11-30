Watch live: WorkSafe reveals charges in Whakaari/White Island tragedy
Monday, 30 November 2020 () WorkSafe New Zealand will reveal details relating to its investigation into the Whakaari/White Island eruption disaster. Thirteen parties will face charges related to the tragedy that claimed 22 lives in last December's eruption.Of...
New Zealand's workplace regulator, WorkSafe, has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. Bryan Wood reports.
New Zealand's workplace regulator, WorkSafe, has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. Bryan Wood reports.