Watch live: WorkSafe reveals charges in Whakaari/White Island tragedy

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Watch live: WorkSafe reveals charges in Whakaari/White Island tragedyWorkSafe New Zealand will reveal details relating to its investigation into the Whakaari/White Island eruption disaster. Thirteen parties will face charges related to the tragedy that claimed 22 lives in last December's eruption.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand charges 13 for Whakaari volcano eruption

New Zealand charges 13 for Whakaari volcano eruption 01:24

 New Zealand's workplace regulator, WorkSafe, has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. Bryan Wood reports.

