Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Review of Christchurch Foundation hampered by slow release of information

New Zealand Herald Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Review of Christchurch Foundation hampered by slow release of informationThe review of a Christchurch-based charity supported by ratepayer money has been hindered by a slow release of information from the organisation.The annual contribution of up to $600,000 ratepayers have made to the Christchurch...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like