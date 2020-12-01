Climate crisis: Thousands of NZ homes risk pulled insurance cover
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Thousands of seaside homes around New Zealand could face soaring insurance premiums - or even having cover pulled altogether - within 15 years.That's the stark warning from a major new report assessing how insurers might be forced...
Thousands of seaside homes around New Zealand could face soaring insurance premiums - or even having cover pulled altogether - within 15 years.That's the stark warning from a major new report assessing how insurers might be forced...
|
|
You Might Like