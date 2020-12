Rizieq Shihab, Back in Indonesia, Calls for ‘Moral Revolution’ Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Rizieq Shihab and his vigilante movement have spent decades calling for harsh Islamic rule. Now he’s back from self-imposed exile and promising a “moral revolution.” 👓 View full article

