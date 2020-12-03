Global  
 

West Coast workplace accident: Woman dies after being electrocuted

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
West Coast workplace accident: Woman dies after being electrocutedA woman has died after being electrocuted in a South Island workplace.Police and emergency teams earlier rushed to West Coast workplace on Upper Buller Gorge Rd after being called at about 1.15pm.However, the woman died at the...
