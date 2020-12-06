Global  
 

Warm weather on the way for Canterbury, parts could reach 30C

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Warm weather on the way for Canterbury, parts could reach 30CSummer is well and truly here in Canterbury.MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said there would be very warm temperatures in the region on Monday and Tuesday.Temperatures in the high 20s are forecast for parts of Canterbury...
