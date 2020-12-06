Warm weather on the way for Canterbury, parts could reach 30C
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Summer is well and truly here in Canterbury.MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said there would be very warm temperatures in the region on Monday and Tuesday.Temperatures in the high 20s are forecast for parts of Canterbury...
Summer is well and truly here in Canterbury.MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said there would be very warm temperatures in the region on Monday and Tuesday.Temperatures in the high 20s are forecast for parts of Canterbury...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources