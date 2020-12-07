Global  
 

Hong Kong police on arrests over unauthorised protest

SBS Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Hong Kong authorities on Monday arrested eight people in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month calling for Hong Kong independence, police and local media said, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Some protesters had called for Hong Kong's independence and held up signs that read "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our times," which are outlawed under the city's national security law.
