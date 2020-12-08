Global  
 

Christchurch mosque attacks: Jacinda Ardern promises to close 'gaps in hate speech legislation'

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Christchurch mosque attacks: Jacinda Ardern promises to close 'gaps in hate speech legislation'Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's hope for political consensus regarding hate speech law is looking doubtful as the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terror attack reignites the debate.The 800-page report includes...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: No ‘single’ sign could have averted Christchurch attack: Report

No ‘single’ sign could have averted Christchurch attack: Report 02:04

 Royal commission report, however, noted that police deployed ‘an inappropriate concentration of resources’ probing religious violence.

