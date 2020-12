You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Korea: Warnings of third wave as COVID-19 cases rise



South Korea is introducing new restrictions to try and stem a third wave of coronavirus infections as winter starts. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago Bay Area Hospitals Prepared For Expected 3rd Wave Of COVID-19 Cases



In March, the first wave of coronavirus cases had states and counties worried about hospital capacity. With what's now being called a third wave of cases, doctors are much more confident. Wilson Walker.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:35 Published on November 11, 2020 Watch: Satyendar Jain explains reason behind surge in Covid cases in Delhi



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that Delhi is facing the third wave of coronavirus infection and added that the focus on aggressive contact tracing in the last 15 days could be the reason.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53 Published on November 4, 2020