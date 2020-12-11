Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Transtasman travel bubble demands after Cook Islands announcement

New Zealand Herald Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Transtasman travel bubble demands after Cook Islands announcementA New Zealand airline executive has called for a travel bubble with Australia because it represents an equal "risk" to the Cook Islands - which Jacinda Ardern today opened up to Kiwis .The Board of Airline Representatives of New...
