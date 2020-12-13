Global  
 

Mike Yardley discusses Cook Islands travel bubble announcement

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Mike Yardley discusses Cook Islands travel bubble announcementI don't mean to sound like a Grinch, but the weekend's Cook Islands travel bubble announcement was hollow hot air.It was an announcement when you are not having an announcement. An empty gesture that gets us no further ahead.Is...
