Christmas cyclone: Yasa forms near Fiji, possible threat to New Zealand

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
Christmas cyclone: Yasa forms near Fiji, possible threat to New ZealandThe first tropical cyclone has formed overnight in the southwest Pacific, and some models have it tracking directly on to New Zealand just before Christmas.Niwa forecasters says Cyclone Yasa is currently lying between Vanuatu and...
