Covid 19 coronavirus update: Latest on any new cases and Air NZ crew member case
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Health authorities are set to provide an update on the latest Covid-19 information at 1pm.There were also three new cases of the virus in New Zealand yesterday , all in managed isolation. There were no new community cases.It...
Health authorities are set to provide an update on the latest Covid-19 information at 1pm.There were also three new cases of the virus in New Zealand yesterday , all in managed isolation. There were no new community cases.It...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources