Covid 19 coronavirus update: Latest on any new cases and Air NZ crew member case

New Zealand Herald Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus update: Latest on any new cases and Air NZ crew member caseHealth authorities are set to provide an update on the latest Covid-19 information at 1pm.There were also three new cases of the virus in New Zealand yesterday , all in managed isolation. There were no new community cases.It...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Mayor De Blasio Discusses 1st COVID Vaccines In NYC

Mayor De Blasio Discusses 1st COVID Vaccines In NYC 49:45

 Mayor Bill de Blasio gives COVID update shortly after a nurse received the first vaccine dose in New York City.

