You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rajinikanth turns 70: PM Modi, Shatrughan Sinha, AR Rahman extend wishes



Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday and his fans thronged his residence here to celebrate while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders extended their wishes. Many supporters and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50 Published 1 day ago Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU



Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 3 days ago Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago