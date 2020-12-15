Cyclone Yasa: Monster storm now cat 5, set to strike Fiji in coming 24 hours Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A powerful cyclone set to pummel Fiji is worsening, reaching the most destructive levels possible, and a national forecaster is warning lives are now in peril. Cyclone Yasa, which has been upgraded to the highest category-five strength,...

