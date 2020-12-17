Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

State of natural disaster declared as Fiji braces for Cyclone Yasa

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
State of natural disaster declared as Fiji braces for Cyclone YasaA state of natural disaster has been declared in Fiji, as the nation braces for the arrival of Cyclone Yasa this evening. The nation has been told to expect incredibly strong "damaging and destructive" winds. Read More Cyclone...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Tropical Cyclone Yasa Is Barreling Towards Fiji

Tropical Cyclone Yasa Is Barreling Towards Fiji 00:32

 Tropical cyclone Yasa is barreling towards Fiji, bringing hurricane-force winds to the Pacific island nation. The powerful storm has rapidly strengthened over the past 24 hours from a Category 1 storm to a high-end Category 4. According to CNN, dangerous winds have increased from 80 miles per hour to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Major flooding as heavy rain hits New South Wales, Australia [Video]

Major flooding as heavy rain hits New South Wales, Australia

The Northern Rivers region in Australia was battered by heavy rainfall for the past few days causing flash flooding on Monday (December 14). Erosions are also being reported along Byron Bay.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector [Video]

'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02 ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' Speaking to ANI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:56Published
Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Fiji under curfew, state of disaster as Cyclone Yasa approaches

 Cyclone Yasa, a top category five storm, is expected to bring winds of up to 250 kmh (155 mph) and torrential rain across the South Pacific archipelago nation
Hindu