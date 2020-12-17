Vegans 'went bananas' for plant-based turkey in Christchurch deli Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

RNZ A vegan deli in Christchurch has pumped out nearly 2000 "Furkeys" this year, in response to growing demand for plant-based options for the Christmas lunch and dinner.Grater Good's Furkey is a white-meat seitan roast with herb... RNZ A vegan deli in Christchurch has pumped out nearly 2000 "Furkeys" this year, in response to growing demand for plant-based options for the Christmas lunch and dinner.Grater Good's Furkey is a white-meat seitan roast with herb... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

