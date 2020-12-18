Boy aged 6 found after going missing from his Hamilton home
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
A six-year-old boy has been found after he went missing from his home in Maeroa, Hamilton. Police shortly after 3pm said the boy was located.His family and police were earlier concerned for his welfare and wanted to make sure...
