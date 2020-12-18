Global  
 

Boy aged 6 found after going missing from his Hamilton home

New Zealand Herald Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Boy aged 6 found after going missing from his Hamilton homeA six-year-old boy has been found after he went missing from his home in Maeroa, Hamilton. Police shortly after 3pm said the boy was located.His family and police were earlier concerned for his welfare and wanted to make sure...
