Fatal crash: One person dies in Hillgrove, North Otago single-vehicle accident

New Zealand Herald Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Fatal crash: One person dies in Hillgrove, North Otago single-vehicle accidentOne person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Otago. Police were alerted to the crash about 3pm on Hampden-Palmerston Rd (State Highway 1) near Hillgrove. Initially two people were injured and a helicopter was...
