Fatal crash: One person dies in Hillgrove, North Otago single-vehicle accident
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Otago. Police were alerted to the crash about 3pm on Hampden-Palmerston Rd (State Highway 1) near Hillgrove. Initially two people were injured and a helicopter was...
One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash in North Otago. Police were alerted to the crash about 3pm on Hampden-Palmerston Rd (State Highway 1) near Hillgrove. Initially two people were injured and a helicopter was...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources