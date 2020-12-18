Your weather: Low pressure system looks set to form in lead up to Christmas
Friday, 18 December 2020 () There will be fine weather about the country for most people today, except in the southwest of the South Island where heavy falls are expected.MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Fiordland and Haast who should expect...
It will be blustery and much colder today. We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas Eve Day. With gusty northwest winds behind the storm, we'll have some winter-like wind chills in the single..