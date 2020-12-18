Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Your weather: Low pressure system looks set to form in lead up to Christmas

New Zealand Herald Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Your weather: Low pressure system looks set to form in lead up to ChristmasThere will be fine weather about the country for most people today, except in the southwest of the South Island where heavy falls are expected.MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Fiordland and Haast who should expect...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Torrential rain in Spain brings severe flooding in Vallès Occidental

Torrential rain in Spain brings severe flooding in Vallès Occidental 00:32

 In the region of Vallès Occidental, Spain, torrential rains hit, bringing severe flooding to the area on Friday (December 18).

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CBS4 Weather @ Your Desk - 12/25/20 6am [Video]

CBS4 Weather @ Your Desk - 12/25/20 6am

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:10Published
Powerful storm system impacts Christmas for East Coast [Video]

Powerful storm system impacts Christmas for East Coast

Powerful storm system impacts Christmas weather for much of the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall and snowfall. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:23Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It will be blustery and much colder today. We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas Eve Day. With gusty northwest winds behind the storm, we'll have some winter-like wind chills in the single..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:39Published