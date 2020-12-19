Global  
 

Auckland weather for Xmas and AM Cup: Wind uncertain in Waitematā Harbour for day 4

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The winds may again be lacking for today's fourth day of racing in the America's Cup Christmas regatta, but the sun should be out for spectators along Auckland's waterfront. Yesterday's sailing had to have its course changed in...
