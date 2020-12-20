Global  
 

Warning after cyclist abused and 'tussled' in Dunedin

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Warning after cyclist abused and 'tussled' in DunedinA man copped a warning from police after he abused then tussled with a group of cyclists in Dunedin yesterday.Sergeant Keith Braithwaite, of Dunedin, said about 10am police were called to the scene on the harbour cycleway, near...
