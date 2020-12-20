Person critically injured after car crashes into police in Christchurch
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
A person has been critically injured after a crash in Hornby this morning.A police spokeswoman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harvard Ave and Main South Road at about 8.55am.The spokeswoman...
