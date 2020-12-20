Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Person critically injured after car crashes into police in Christchurch

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Person critically injured after car crashes into police in ChristchurchA person has been critically injured after a crash in Hornby this morning.A police spokeswoman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harvard Ave and Main South Road at about 8.55am.The spokeswoman...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Person Witnesses Police Car Chase At Golf Course

Person Witnesses Police Car Chase At Golf Course 00:41

 This person witnessed a police car chase at a golf course. They were driving the golf cart when he suddenly noticed a police car cross the path in front. The person then followed them and discovered the police arresting someone in the golf course itself.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

No Serious Injuries After Rollover Crash At E. 12th Ave. & N. Washington St. [Video]

No Serious Injuries After Rollover Crash At E. 12th Ave. & N. Washington St.

Denver firefighters and police responded to a rollover crash on Friday night at East 12th Avenue and North Washington Street. Crews had to pull one person from the car that flipped, but no one was..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:20Published
Video shows dirt bikes delay Cleveland police from getting to crash [Video]

Video shows dirt bikes delay Cleveland police from getting to crash

Video shows Cleveland police being delayed by dirt bikes as they hurried to a crash that left a car stuck on train tracks.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 01:47Published
One Person Dies In Crash On Picadilly Road [Video]

One Person Dies In Crash On Picadilly Road

Denver police are investigating a deadly two car crash on Dec. 23.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Two-car crash in Christchurch

Two-car crash in Christchurch A person has been injured after a crash in Sydenham today.Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at the intersection of Montreal and Disraeli...
New Zealand Herald