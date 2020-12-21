Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Update on New Zealand's cases as new strain grips UK

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Update on New Zealand's cases as new strain grips UKThe Ministry of Health is providing an update on the latest Covid-19 cases in New Zealand as a top epidemiologist warns we will see the new variant of Covid-19 from the UK here within the next few weeks.There were six new cases...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cam Newton Perfectly Sums Up Patriots' Season [Video]

Cam Newton Perfectly Sums Up Patriots' Season

It didn't take many words for Cam Newton to perfectly explain why the 2020 Patriots are 6-8 and out of the playoffs.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:17Published
U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

U.S. begins shipping second COVID-19 vaccine

[NFA] Shipments of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began leaving warehouses early on Sunday, heading for healthcare facilities around the United States in a push to distribute the second approved..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Biker groups from Punjab, Haryana arrive at Singhu Border to show solidarity with farmers' protest [Video]

Biker groups from Punjab, Haryana arrive at Singhu Border to show solidarity with farmers' protest

Three biker groups from Punjab and Haryana on December 20 arrived at Singhu Border in order to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers. These three biker groups are Ludhiana based, Punjab..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus update: Latest on any new cases and Air NZ crew member case

Covid 19 coronavirus update: Latest on any new cases and Air NZ crew member case Health authorities are set to provide an update on the latest Covid-19 information at 1pm.There were also three new cases of the virus in New Zealand yesterday ,...
New Zealand Herald