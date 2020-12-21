Christchurch City Mission struggling under Christmas pressure
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Christchurch City Mission is facing unprecedented demand for food parcels from desperate families facing a tough Christmas.It is appealing for donations of food and money as the mission's food supply rapidly dwindles in the...
The Christchurch City Mission is facing unprecedented demand for food parcels from desperate families facing a tough Christmas.It is appealing for donations of food and money as the mission's food supply rapidly dwindles in the...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources