Christchurch City Mission struggling under Christmas pressure

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Christchurch City Mission struggling under Christmas pressureThe Christchurch City Mission is facing unprecedented demand for food parcels from desperate families facing a tough Christmas.It is appealing for donations of food and money as the mission's food supply rapidly dwindles in the...
