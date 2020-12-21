Christchurch City Mission struggling under Christmas pressure Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The Christchurch City Mission is facing unprecedented demand for food parcels from desperate families facing a tough Christmas.It is appealing for donations of food and money as the mission's food supply rapidly dwindles in the... The Christchurch City Mission is facing unprecedented demand for food parcels from desperate families facing a tough Christmas.It is appealing for donations of food and money as the mission's food supply rapidly dwindles in the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources North Texas City And Citizens Trying To Boost Small Businesses During Christmas Shopping Season



"You see a lot of businesses that have gone under and a lot of businesses are struggling,” Colleyville resident Danielle Cooper said. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:28 Published on November 23, 2020

