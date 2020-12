You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Metrolink Announces '$10 Holiday Ticket' Program For Christmas, New Year's Day



Metrolink Monday announced that its "$10 Holiday Ticket" will be available for Christmas Day and New Year's Day, providing unlimited rides to help travelers get to their essential destinations. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:25 Published 41 minutes ago Pet Parents Admit the First Year Is the Hardest but Also the Most Rewarding



A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Royal Canin found that eight in 10 Americans said the first year of pet ownership was the most difficult but also the most rewarding. Buzz60’s Johana.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:05 Published 6 hours ago Financial analyst Brad Zucker breaks down smart financial moves for new year



Financial analyst Brad Zucker breaks down smart financial moves for the new year. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:18 Published 1 day ago