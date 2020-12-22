Global  
 

Christmas afternoon the pick of Wellington's weather this long weekend

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Christmas afternoon the pick of Wellington's weather this long weekendChristmas afternoon is looking to be the pick of the long weekend in Wellington, with more wet and windy weather heading for the capital. For people planning Christmas celebrations outdoors, the rain should ease up by Friday afternoon,...
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: CHRISTMAS Rain: Showers on Christmas afternoon -- the latest from the KPIX 5 weather team

CHRISTMAS Rain: Showers on Christmas afternoon -- the latest from the KPIX 5 weather team 03:21

 Rain: Showers on Christmas afternoon -- the latest from the KPIX 5 weather team

