Nigerian Charity Lights Up Christmas for Vulnerable During Pandemic Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Millions of Nigerian Christians are facing a bleak Christmas due to the economic impact from COVID-19 lockdowns that have increased unemployment and food prices. Some Nigerian charities are providing food to vulnerable groups, as the government reopens border trade, closed for over a year to stop smuggling, to offer some relief. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja. Camera: Emeka Gibson 👓 View full article

