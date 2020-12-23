Covid 19 coronavirus: Final update from Ministry of Health before Christmas revealed
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The Ministry of Health is giving its last update on the Covid-19 cases in New Zealand before Christmas.There were five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Monday, all in managed isolation.The total number of active cases in...
The Ministry of Health is giving its last update on the Covid-19 cases in New Zealand before Christmas.There were five new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Monday, all in managed isolation.The total number of active cases in...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources