Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new coronavirus strain

Japan Today Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Japan has decided to tighten border controls on arrivals from Britain from Thursday as it seeks to prevent the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus detected…
