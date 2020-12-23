Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new coronavirus strain

Passengers who arrived in Mumbai from the United Kingdom (UK) were sent to institutional quarantine in wake of the new coronavirus strain in UK. Meanwhile, the relatives of the passengers felt that the government’s decision to send them for quarantine was a hasty one. India has banned all flights...
Director and scientist of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Dr Samiran Panda said, ?We have tested samples collected from the various parts of the country and haven't seen here the mutant..
The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the..
[NFA] The European Union executive threw Britain a lifeline on Tuesday after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU members roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight..