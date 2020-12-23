Global  
 

Boxing Day sales start on Christmas Eve

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Boxing Day sales start on Christmas EveThe Warehouse Group is ditching tradition this year and starting its online "Boxing Day" sale on Christmas Eve.The sale at Noel Leeming will begin at 7.30pm and The Warehouse at 8pm on Wednesday.In a press release sent to media,...
