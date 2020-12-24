Tokyo reports record high 888 new coronavirus cases
Thursday, 24 December 2020
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 888 new cases of the coronavirus, up 140 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 12,511 tests conducted on Dec…
