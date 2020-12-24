Global  
 

Tokyo reports record high 888 new coronavirus cases

Japan Today Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 888 new cases of the coronavirus, up 140 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 12,511 tests conducted on Dec…
