Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Suga urges citizens to have quiet New Year; 5 cases of new virus variant confirmed

Japan Today Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the nation on Friday to spend a quiet New Year period without the usual social gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Labs Screening For New Variant Of COVID-19

New York Labs Screening For New Variant Of COVID-19 01:55

 The new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 is believed to already be in the United States. Health officials in the Tri-State Area are screening for this new variant, hoping to contain it before it spreads; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

7 New Christmas Movies & Series to Watch During The Holiday Break | THR News [Video]

7 New Christmas Movies & Series to Watch During The Holiday Break | THR News

If there's a year where we could use some extra holiday cheer, it's 2020. Luckily, this year gave us a new batch of holiday classics to enjoy. Here are 7 new Christmas films and series you can watch..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:58Published
DJ Vice to perform on New Year's Eve [Video]

DJ Vice to perform on New Year's Eve

DJ Vice will have a special live performance on New Year's Eve during the virtual Kiss Off 2020 celebration. The celebration will be livestreamed at 10:30 p.m. on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published
ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain [Video]

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published