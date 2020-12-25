Suga urges citizens to have quiet New Year; 5 cases of new virus variant confirmed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 7 New Christmas Movies & Series to Watch During The Holiday Break | THR News



If there's a year where we could use some extra holiday cheer, it's 2020. Luckily, this year gave us a new batch of holiday classics to enjoy. Here are 7 new Christmas films and series you can watch.. Credit: THR News Duration: 04:58 Published 4 hours ago DJ Vice to perform on New Year's Eve



DJ Vice will have a special live performance on New Year's Eve during the virtual Kiss Off 2020 celebration. The celebration will be livestreamed at 10:30 p.m. on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 1 day ago ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain



Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago