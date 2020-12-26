Global  
 

Boxing Day sees Kiwis enjoy the sales and the sun

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Boxing Day sees Kiwis enjoy the sales and the sunIn a world of lockdowns and social distancing Boxing Day in New Zealand offered a slice of normalcy with shoppers devouring sales and fans basking in the sun at the cricket. In Auckland, hundreds of bargain-hunters were even seen...
