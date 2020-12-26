Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tokyo reports record high 949 new coronavirus cases

Japan Today Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 949 new cases of the coronavirus, up 65 from Friday. The number is the result of 9.502 tests…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bitcoin Leaps To Record High [Video]

Bitcoin Leaps To Record High

On Friday, Bitcoin hit a new record high of $24,661. Business Insider reports that investors on social media platform declared a "Merry Bitmas." Bitcoin continues to be one of the market's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County [Video]

As COVID-19 Infections Surge In Los Angeles County

Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Los Angeles County is now testing for a new and more transmissible strain of the coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times reported. The county has seen a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain [Video]

ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain

Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Tokyo reports record high 888 new coronavirus cases

 The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 888 new cases of the coronavirus, up 140 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 12,511 tests...
Japan Today

Kuwait- S. Korea's virus cases hit all-time high of 1,241, total now at 54,770

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases hit a new record high of 1,241 on Friday, bri...
MENAFN.com

California breaks daily coronavirus case record again as deaths continue to rise

 Friday's 53,326 new coronavirus cases in California represented another single-day high, and more than 1,500 people have died in the...
Upworthy Also reported by •The Age