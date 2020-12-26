|
|
Tokyo reports record high 949 new coronavirus cases
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 949 new cases of the coronavirus, up 65 from Friday. The number is the result of 9.502 tests…
|
|
|