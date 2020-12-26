Global  
 

$18 million Powerball jackpot struck for lucky ticket holder on Boxing Day

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
$18 million Powerball jackpot struck for lucky ticket holder on Boxing DayOne lucky ticket holder is tonight $18.25 million richer after winning the Boxing Day Powerball jackpot. The jackpot swelled to one of the larger wins of 2020 on Wednesday after no one registered the winning numbers. Tonight's...
