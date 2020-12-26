Tokyo reports record high 949 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,877

Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise



[NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays. While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 14 minutes ago

Bitcoin Leaps To Record High



On Friday, Bitcoin hit a new record high of $24,661. Business Insider reports that investors on social media platform declared a "Merry Bitmas." Bitcoin continues to be one of the market's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:28 Published 10 hours ago