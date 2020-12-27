Global  
 

World's first pure white kiwi born in captivity, Manukura, has died

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
World's first pure white kiwi born in captivity, Manukura, has diedThe first pure white kiwi hatched into captivity, who inspired children's books and toys, in the world has died. Manukura hatched on May 1, 2011, and the North Island Brown Kiwi should have been coloured brown but was born with...
